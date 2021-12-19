Wreck closes westbound US 40
US Highway 40 is closed westbound at Berthoud Pass for a single car wreck, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The closure is at mile post 241 between Henderson Mine Road and Robins Roost.
CDOT is warning travelers to expect delays. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.
