Yampa woman killed in Highway 9 crash
A 76-year-old Yampa woman died in a car crash Wednesday on Colorado Highway 9 south of Kremmling.
The crash happened near the Blue Valley Ranch and closed the highway for several hours. According to Colorado State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash involved a 2015 Dodge pickup and a semi.
The initial report found that the Dodge was traveling north and the semi was headed south when the Dodge veered into the southbound lane. The left sides of the vehicles collided.
The 76-year-old woman was declared dead on scene. Her name has not yet been released. There was also a Yampa man in the vehicle who was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center with minor injuries.
The driver of the semi, a 30-year-old man from Thorton, was not injured.
CSP said that all parties were wearing seat belts and that drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors. The wreck is still under investigation.
