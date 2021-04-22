YMCA gets sustainability grant

The YMCA of the Rockies received a grant from the World YMCA to fund sustainability initiatives, including the construction of a solar farm at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby.

YMCA of the Rockies was one of 35 projects to be selected for the grant to improve sustainability across both its locations — Snow Mountain Ranch and Estes Park Center.

Both locations will be switching to a plastic-free housekeeping process that will eliminate single-use plastics for reusable storage options for towels and linens, as well as equipment to help move linens.

In addition, Snow Mountain Ranch is partnering with Mountain Parks Electric to install 850 solar panels on the property this year, which will produce 250 kilowatts of solar energy.

At the Estes Park Center, a new electric vehicle charger for two cars will be installed in a central location, which has yet to be decided.