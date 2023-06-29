YMCA of the Rockies names new chief operating officer

Courtney Hill is the new chief operating officer of the YMCA of the Rockies, overseeing operations at the Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch.

Courtney Hill became the new chief operating officer for the YMCA of the Rockies’ Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch properties, the organization announced June 20. The former vice president of human resources has 20 years of experience working for the YMCA.

Hill started as the associate program director in 2004, overseeing the growth of guest programs and handling staff recruitment, training and support. She also served as assistant financial development director and director of philanthropy before becoming president of human resources.

A news release quotes YMCA of the Rockies CEO Julie Watkins as saying Hill has “seen it all” in her time working for the nonprofit.

“Courtney’s experience, coupled with her passion for our mission, makes her the perfect person to oversee our operations as we continue to grow our offerings in lodging, activities, events, and camps for more than 210,000 people annually,” Watkins stated in the release.

In the COO position, Hill will lead Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch operations — improving the guest, camper and staff experience, overseeing management teams and leading the strategic planning process with other executive leadership members and the board of directors.

Hill’s other qualifications include a degree in business administration from Colorado State University and an organizational leader certification from the YMCA’s national organization. She spends time outside hiking, camping and distance running in her free time and has a husband and two adult children.