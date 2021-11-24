YMCA of the Rockies- Snow Mountain Ranch: Where quality time happens naturally

Photo courtesy of YMCA of the Rockies- Snow Mountain Ranch

More than 5,000 acres of forests and meadows meet mountain peaks at YMCA of the Rockies- Snow Mountain Ranch. Its natural high alpine setting is full of invigorating mountain activities for families and friends to spend quality time together.

Day pass holders and lodging guests enjoy free Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking trail access, as well as ice skating, snow tubing, swimming and more. Additional activities, from dog sledding, skijouring lessons and horseback riding to crafts, archery and sleigh rides, are available at additional costs. Here are just some of the highlights that will fill your winter full of memories.

Get Cozy in a Cabin

What better way to snuggle into the mountainside than in a private cabin? Sophisticated cabins have full kitchens so you can make meals together or just grab snacks conveniently, as well as patios for outdoor dining — and playing. Cuddle up near the fireplace after a long day of adventure, or gather for a family game at the large tables. Two-bedroom cabins sleep up to five, and five-bedrooms sleep up to 12. Each cabin is spread out from others, so it feels like your own retreat — and pets are allowed in cabins and some lodge rooms.

Settle in Hotel Style

Indian Peaks lodge offers a light and bright lobby with a stone fireplace and cozy seats to kick back in. Enjoy stunning views from any room you choose — each has either a balcony or patio with mountain views. Rooms sleep up to six and come complete with a full bath, mini fridge and microwave. The ranch also offers two other lodges.

Photo courtesy of YMCA of the Rockies- Snow Mountain Ranch

Slide in Style

Overnight guests receive free tubing on the ranch’s snow tubing hill. Feel the fresh winter air on your face as you zoom and spin down the mountain, safely on a tube. Snow tubing is an invigorating way to spend a morning or afternoon, so grab a tube and go on this fun and exhilarating ride.

Ski, snowshoe or fat bike

Snow Mountain Ranch’s Nordic Center offers something for everyone, from classic and skate skiing to snowshoeing and fat biking. About 5,100 acres of mountain terrain await your adventures just outside your lodge. Take a relaxing cross-country excursion along any of the 120K of groomed tracks and trails, or get your heart pumping with an energetic skate-ski. If two-wheeling is more your style, pedal along the 40K trail dedicated exclusively to fat bikes. The trails accommodate all skill levels, so find your groove and get going.

The Nordic Center rents fat bikes by the hour, half or full day and skis and snowshoes by the half or full day. Free, public guided hikes are listed weekly for snowshoers, and group and private lessons will up your cross-country game in no time. Child carriers are also available.

Photo courtesy of YMCA of the Rockies- Snow Mountain Ranch

Create Crafts

Express your creativity at the ranch’s Craft Shop. Both kids and adults are welcome to join a session or pick up materials to make a craft on your own time. Paint Your Own Pottery, glass fusion, mosaics, wood burning, jewelry making, leather stamping, tie dye and model kits make perfect handmade keepsakes.

“The ranch offers everything you need for a family vacation, where you can connect with nature and one another,” said Amy Wolf, brand manager of YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch. “Everything is on the property, so you’re not focusing on what you’re going to do — you’re focusing on doing things together. It’s a chance to rest, relax and rejuvenate and enjoy peace, mountain views and wide-open spaces. It’s good for the soul.”