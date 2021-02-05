YMCA of the Rockies welcomes pro to team

YMCA of the Rockies, which includes the Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch in Grand County, has hired Dzidra Junior as its vice president of business development.

According to YMCA of the Rockies, Junior is based in Estes Park and reports to the president and CEO.

In her new role, Junior has been charged with creating a sustainable strategy to advance the YMCA’s mission by increasing revenue across multiple channels, as well as directing all activities of the marketing, communications, reservations and sales teams. She will also be responsible for ensuring appropriate and professional communications in the event of a crisis.

Junior has worked in the hospitality industry for 29 years. Prior to coming to YMCA of the Rockies, she spent 15 years as director of global sales for MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas.

“Dzidra is an industry veteran whose significant depth of experience and knowledge will complement our mission impact to existing customers, while also helping expand our outreach and growth among new audiences who want the opportunity to experience rustic and inviting settings for vacations, retreats, meetings and conferences,’’ said Julie Watkins, YMCA of the Rockies president and CEO.

Junior is also president of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals, and she serves on the Diversity Task Force for Destinations International.