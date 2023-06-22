YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch opens registration for golf outing

Three participants at a previous YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch golf outing.

YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch/Courtesy photo

Registration for the YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch’s annual golf outing has opened, and the event will tee off at 8 a.m. on July 17. Participants will play 18 holes at the Pole Creek Golf Course in Tabernash.

A $100 registration fee includes the round of golf, a cart, range balls, lunch and door prizes. Click the “Upcoming Events” tab on YMCARockies.org to register, and contact Gretchen Bergen at gbergen@ymcarockers.org or 970-887-2152, ext. 4268 with any questions.