YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch opens registration for golf outing
Registration for the YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch’s annual golf outing has opened, and the event will tee off at 8 a.m. on July 17. Participants will play 18 holes at the Pole Creek Golf Course in Tabernash.
A $100 registration fee includes the round of golf, a cart, range balls, lunch and door prizes. Click the “Upcoming Events” tab on YMCARockies.org to register, and contact Gretchen Bergen at gbergen@ymcarockers.org or 970-887-2152, ext. 4268 with any questions.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.