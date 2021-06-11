Yoga series hopes to raise awareness of mental health

Emily Kuderer wants her summer yoga series to raise awareness and funds for mental health in Grand County.

The local mental health crisis hit Kuderer personally when she lost her friend, Kristin Nicoletti, to a murder-suicide in November.

“Since Kristin died I have been questioning what I can do to improve the mental health of my community,” Kuderer said. “Maybe if Kristin had more resources and support, she would still be here with us today.”

The mental health toll of the last year, combined with this tragedy and the dearth of resources in the county, pushed Kuderer to support Grand’s local mental health services.

In partnership with Mind Springs Health, Kuderer will be hosting the Kristin Nicoletti Yoga and Music Summer Series. A portion of proceeds will go to Mind Springs Health and Kuderer is also seeking sponsors for the event.

“This yoga series is in honor of her,” Kuderer said.

Mental health resources • In crisis? Call 1-844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255 • Learn more about Mind Springs Health or schedule an appointment at the Granby office by calling 970-683-7289 • Wellness after Wildfire: Up to five private online sessions are available for community members needing support following the East Troublesome Fire. Call 970-887-2179 for more.

Mind Springs Health is the largest provider of counseling and therapy for mental wellness in Western Colorado, covering 23,000 square miles and 10 counties, including Grand. Donations will support the Grand County clinic.

Classes for this yoga series run 5 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 16 through Sept. 1 outdoors at a private residence in Fraser. There is no limit on participants.

Five of the classes will feature local musicians: DJ Jen G on June 23, Andy Straus on July 7, Tara Rose on Aug. 4, Emily Yarborough on Aug. 18, and Gong and Sound Healing with Leslie Schroer on Sept. 1.

Regular classes will be $20 with $1 going directly to Mind Springs Health, and concert classes will be $40 with $2 going to Mind Springs Health. There are also sponsorship options for businesses that include tickets to the events.

“My goal is to raise awareness of mental health after basically a year of isolation,” Kuderer said. “We haven’t had any community events. Everyone’s been inside their house for the last year.”

Mind Springs Health provides a number of services to Grand, including crisis services, mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling and much more.

Pre-registration is required for new students, which can be done at http://www.innerpeacemassagewp.com . Contact Kuderer with questions at relax@innerpeacemassage.com or 513-218-4272.