Young creative helps design new mural on Granby’s main street

Keller Hydle, 12, paints the sunset for a mural at the old Spirits and Things building along Agate Avenue. He and Sarah Cichon-Douglas of the Granby Public Art Committee planned to finish the painting Sunday.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Sarah Cichon-Douglas wanted to do something exciting for her project with the Granby Public Art Committee, but she knew she couldn’t do it by herself.

“I really wanted something big to stand out and really showcase what the Public Art Committee is trying to do,” she said. “I realized I couldn’t do it by myself and that I have this wonderful resource up my street — Keller.”

Her neighbor, Keller Hydle, is a “seventh grade art genius,” according to Cichon-Douglas. The pair began collaborating a few weeks ago on a mural to decorate the windows at the old Spirits and Things building along Agate Avenue.

Keller is skilled in 3D modeling, including helping design his mom’s business. He used those skills to put together a reference for the mural.

With hands covered in orange paint, the 12-year-old explained the thinking behind the purple panther and striking sunset coming to life on the windows behind him.

“We tried to make something that pops,” Keller said. “We’re trying to create something that stands out from the mountain, moose, bear kind of thing.”

The purple is part of the theme for the PAC’s #LoveGranby initiative. The mural is the newest of a number of purple decorations going up around town meant to celebrate the accomplishments of Middle Park High School over this past year with the Panthers’ colors.

For Keller, seeing his work go from design to larger-than-life mural is “awesome.”

“It just feels amazing to see something come to life,” Keller said.