Big things afoot and in motion at East Grand

East Grand School District's new superintendent, Brad Ray

East Grand School District/Courtesy Photo

In my short tenure as superintendent, I am continually impressed with the talent of educators around me. The district leverages this talent to provide grand opportunities for our students to thrive, excel and engage.

Breaking ground on a new learning opportunity

We will break ground shortly on one of these opportunities for students to engage in real life learning. The construction of the career technical education center is not just a building, but a unique learning opportunity that is designed to authentically engage in the workforce.

This space was designed to accommodate current workforce and career needs, but also to be flexible to meet future needs as careers evolve and change. The internships and career-related learning not only educates students in the specificity of the career, but couples this learning with essential people skills, soft skills and communication skills that are needed for life. We are appreciative of our business partners and communities to make this happen for our learners.

If your curiosity is engaged, please visit EGSD.org to check out the design in pictures and a video walkthrough. If you cannot access the link, just visit our webpage to visualize this new space for new learning opportunities. The architects have done a great job of creating these spaces and we appreciate their attention to need and detail.

Students sing for the Rockies

We are very fortunate for the opportunities to have students perform in areas they have passion. Under the direction of Laura Veraldo and Alex Williams, the combined choirs from Granby Elementary and Fraser Valley Elementary sang the National Anthem at a Colorado Rockies game. The performance was on Sept. 11, which made this an extra special celebration. What this represents is the passion, dedication and visionary thinking of our entire educational community. While this is just one example, our East Grand professionals accomplish this daily in each learning opportunity.

Success stems from teachers and endless others

A school day does not run in isolation in a classroom. The exceptional abilities of our bus drivers, custodians, food service, paraprofessionals, district office staff and building secretaries is paramount in providing a learning opportunity for our students. The talent of these members of the East Grand learning community exhibits the same impressive talent previously mentioned. Their ability to provide services are crucial, important and celebrated. They provide excellent opportunities for our students and faculty to strive.

I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our stakeholders in East Grand and will strive to make it a gateway for many more learning opportunities for our students and communities.