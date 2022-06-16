Column: Oceans of possibility and “Pirate Dogs of the Sea”

What’s all the commOCEAN? People all over Grand County are joining our fin-tastic summer reading program! You can dive into the Grand County Library District’s 2022 Oceans of Possibilities by visiting any of our five locations. Make a splash by signing up for one of a variety of program options available for children, teens, adults, and families! Sign up in-person, by email, over the phone, or through the Reader Zone app.



Pirate dogs, water programs, hikes and field trips, crafts, ventriloquist puppets and more are awaiting you! Grand County libraries are hosting programs featuring special guests and local experts. Storytellers, scientists, a ventriloquist puppeteer, and even therapy dogs are making appearances.



Speaking of dogs, join us for “Pirates of the Sea!” Denise Gard, owner of Story Creations, will be performing with her famous border collies, Joey and Kira, at each library on June 15-16. The pirate crew is hunting for treasure upon the seven seas. When they become shipwrecked, will they find treasure? Will they learn about how to keep the ocean clean? Blimey!

This program promises to be action-packed and full of fantastic dog tricks for the entire family. Check our monthly calendar by visiting http://www.gcld.org and selecting the Programs tab to find specific locations and times.



For additional summer reading opportunities, join Grand County Library District as we travel throughout the county to visit local petting zoos, greenhouses, parks, hiking trails, and so much more. Stargazing nights, crafts, Virtual Reality, movie nights, and Makerspace opportunities are also on the horizon. Events are happening all over the county!



There is also READING! Participate in any one of our reading challenges through the months of June and July. Visit your local library to view book displays, request book and online resource recommendations, or try something new from our vast Library of Things. Track your progress toward reading goal completion with incentives along the way.



Are you into eBooks and online resources? Use the app to track your reading progress. Grand County Library District is using Reader Zone for those preferring to track their progress virtually. Sign up for free at ReaderZone.com or simply by downloading the app from your favorite app store. Join codes are unique to each library, so visit one of our locations to access the codes needed to get started.



Reach your reading goals? Earn completion prizes like books and writing journals, and enter to win great prizes! Receive special rewards from our community in celebration of your interaction with literature. Thanks to YMCA of the Rockies and Winter Park Resort for donating day pass vouchers for children and teens, and to Country Ace Hardware in Granby for donating $10 gift cards for elementary students who complete the “Leagues Under the Sea” challenge.



There is something for everyone during the summer months at Grand County Library District. Special thanks to our program sponsor, The Friends of Grand County Library. The mission of this group is to enhance library programs & service and to foster literacy and learning.