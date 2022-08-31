Column: Taking the plunge with Grand County Libraries virtual book club

Members of GCLD’s Virtual Book Club met at Hot Sulphur Springs Library on August 6.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy Photo

Although Colorado is landlocked, that didn’t stop adults from diving into an “Ocean of Possibilities” during the summer reading program hosted by Grand County Library District (GCLD). GCLD’s Virtual Book Club took the plunge and engaged in a variety of ocean-themed books, movies, outdoor adventures, library programs and more.



Members researched countries and ethnic recipes on AtoZ Databases, hiked to lakes and waterfalls in Colorado and beyond, visited the Pacific Ocean, listened to scuba diving adventures, found author read-alikes on NoveList, learned about the Continental Divide Trail, gazed at Niagara Falls, and so much more. One family even traveled to the creeks and lakes of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s childhood!



Additionally, members discovered multiple reads that entertained, enlightened, and inspired. Included below are a few of their recommendations for you:

Sea Stories

“Jaws” by Peter Benchley: “Take a bite out of this one! Intense. Different than the movie, but I’m interested in reading the sequel.” (Anonymous)

Pirates & Mermaids

“Cinnamon & Gunpowder” by Eli Brown: “This was a fun spin on a pirate adventure. A chef’s kidnapped and forced to cook for his life. Mayhem, amazing food, and swashbuckling battles.” (Sarah)

“Bloody Jack” by L. A. Meyer: “A very fun story about an orphan girl, disguised as a boy, who signs on with the HMS Dolphin. Will she be a hero when they meet up with danger and pirates?” (Anonymous)

Water-Related Nonfiction

“The Lobster Chronicles: Life on a Very Small Island” by Linda Greenlaw: Located on Maine’s Isle au Haut, this is a “story of the lobster and fishing industry from a woman who was the first and most successful swordfish boat captain on the east coast for 17 years.” (Michele)

Water-Related Fiction

“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry: “This was a fun read with a light-hearted plot. I even laughed out loud for a few parts! It’s fun for those that enjoy travel and awkward relationships.” (Anonymous)

“Reckless Girls” by Rachel Hawkins: “Action throughout the book that keeps you interested until the end. The mystery is so good you won’t want to put it down!” (Chelsea)

By the Sea

“At the Water’s Edge” by Sara Gruen:” A story set at the end of World War II near the edge of Lake Lock Ness in Inverness, Scotland. A young, wealthy couple follows their dream of finding the Loch Ness monster in hopes of becoming famous. Their trip changes everything.” (Anonymous)

This fall, the Virtual Book Club is celebrating books about books, lovingly called “Library Lit,” about bookstores, libraries, and librarians – both fiction and nonfiction.

All adult GCLD cardholders are welcome to participate! Browse suggestions on the library catalog under the Library Lit category. You’ll also find book blurbs on the club’s Facebook group, called “GCLD’s Virtual Book Club.” Or, select your own read! Then, join us for genre celebrations slated for November 7 at the Kremmling Library and November 9 at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Contact these libraries for more information.





