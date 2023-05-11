From the Publisher: Joining the Sky-Hi News team

Nicole Miller



I joined the Sky-Hi News team as publisher on Monday following the departure of former Publisher Emma Trainor. I also serve as the publisher of the Summit Daily News in neighboring Summit County, and the two papers have partnered on staffing and projects for years given their close proximity.

After seven years at the helm, Emma’s absence leaves some big shoes to fill, but she’s agreed to be available for questions as I get up to speed. In fact, she called me early this week — her first weekday not on the job — to let me know about the possibility of partnering with a community organization on an upcoming project.

And Sky-Hi News has a great editor in Tara Alatorre, who is quickly learning about the community after relocating here in February. The news team has some great work planned with reporters Kyle McCabe and Meg Soyars.

On the advertising side, Cindy Good remains your best contact, and Kat Ginn — formerly a sales representative at Sky-Hi — will return as advertising director. You can reach anyone on our team by visiting the Contact Us page of our website at SkyHiNews.com/contact-us.

While I’ll be new to Grand County, I’m no stranger to the area.

I’ve spent the past 17 years living in the northern and central Colorado Rockies, including a 13-year stint working in the news and ski industries in Steamboat Springs and the past four years working at the Summit Daily News in Frisco.

I grew up skiing Mary Jane and staying at YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch. In Winter Park, we used to go to a now-defunct German restaurant for dinner on special occasions. I’ve made hundreds of stops in Kremmling on my way to and from Routt County, including at Big Shooters Coffee, Middle Park Meat Co. and the Mercantile. I’ve caught fat brown trout along my dad’s favorite stretch of the Colorado River in October. I’ve even had an overnight stay in the library at West Grand High School when Colorado Highway 9 closed during a blizzard. And I’ve hiked hundreds of miles in Rocky Mountain National Park, though I need to better familiarize myself with the west side.

I still have so much to learn about Grand County, and I hope you’ll help me do that. While I live full time in Summit County with my two fur babies, I plan to work from the Sky-Hi office in Granby once a week, typically on Thursdays. Feel free to contact me below to set up a time to meet.

Nicole Miller is the publisher of the Sky-Hi News. You can reach her at 970-557-6030 or nmiller@skyhinews.com.