Grand County Fishing Report: Stay mobile, use your electronics and you’ll find the bites

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: Fishing has been slow to fair for all species lately. Rainbows and browns are being caught on small spoons and plastics in less than 20 feet of water.

Lake trout are being caught on small grubs tipped with sucker between 40-80 feet. Staying mobile and using your electronics is the key to finding active fish.

Williams Fork: Fishing has slowed since the start of the season, but the lake trout bite remains fair to good. The best bite for lake trout is early in the morning, and you may have to move a few times to find fish that will bite.

Small spoons, such as Leach Flutter Spoon tipped with sucker, have been working well. Look for rainbows and browns around the inlet area in water less than 15 feet deep with best bite being at sunup and sundown.

Lake Granby: With the recent snow and inconsistent weather pattern, fishing has been up and down depending on the day. Travel on the lake is still good, but a large pressure ridge from Elephant Island to Sunset Point is still an area to avoid, as it can be very dangerous.

The rainbow and brown trout bite has been fair for first few hours after sunup, then slows dramatically. Small tubes and ice flies tipped with a wax worm will produce bites.

The lake trout bite has been fair, and fish are being caught in 50-70 feet of water. The key has been finding fish that are willing to bite. Staying mobile and looking for areas that have not been pressured as heavily will help.

Typical baits are working well, such as spoons, tubes and grubs. Colors with contrast seem to be the best — i.e. using a dark jig head and a light body or a glow head with a dark body.

