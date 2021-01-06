Grand County fishing report: Trout are biting while the ice is rapidly growing

Ice continues to expand on Lake Granby. Rainbow and brown trout are being caught in the early mornings, but catching lake trout has proven more tricky.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Grand Lake: The ice continues to grow and the fishing remains pretty good. Luckily, recent snowfalls have not been very significant, which enables the ice to grow at a rapid rate, as well as keeping the slush at a minimum.

Rainbows and browns are being caught in the early mornings on a variety of baits but the most productive has been a jig and a plastic combination. Black dropkick jigs by CLAM tipped with motor-oil colored Scudi has been the winning combination lately. Fish have been in shallow water, about 3-10 feet, and getting on these fish as early as possible is the key ingredient for success as of late.

The lake trout have proven to be a little more difficult to catch. Again, timing is everything and it seems to be an early morning bite as well. Try to focus your efforts in the 20-50 foot range with tubes and twisters tipped with a small price of sucker meat. As the season progresses, keep your eye open for suspended fish on your electronics.

Williams Fork: Lots of fish are being found in 40-60 feet of water. Fishing with spoons with small pieces of sucker meat early in the day has worked best.

Getting bites has been tough later in the day, so downsizing to a XL Clam tungsten with a small piece of sucker meat or a small maki trailer has made all the difference when the bite slows down. Ice is averaging 9 inches with only a couple inches of snow on top

Lake Granby: The lake has capped and there is fishable ice on the lake. We’re finding between 3-8 inches depending on age of the ice and the location with the back bays having more ice than the main lake.

There is a lot of water on top of the ice in places and slush pockets. Rainbow trout are active in the earlier morning and late evening in water under 12 feet with the areas right off the dams producing using small tungsten jigs and spoons tipped with wax worms.

Lake trout are being caught at 35-65 feet on various plastics, tubes and spoons tipped with sucker, but you may have to move a few times to find fish willing to bite. Stay safe.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Rhett Feltman, Jake Foos and Dan Shannon contributed to this report. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.