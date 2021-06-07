Grand County Fishing Report: Warm temps driving lake trout to deeper depths

This lake trout was caught recently in Lake Granby.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report

Grand Lake: The water temperature is 45-51 degrees, and both inlets are flowing hard. The rainbow and brown bite has been slower this week with most fish being caught in 5-10 feet of water early in the morning.

Lake trout are hanging from 35-55 feet mostly. Small plastics tipped with sucker meat jigged along the bottom has been catching most of the lakers.

Williams Fork: The ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water capacity is at 77%. The lake is 16 feet low. Surface temp is 54 degrees in the early morning, rising to the low 60s by the afternoon.

The lake trout bite remains slow to fair with mostly juvenile fish being caught in 60-70 feet of water on small grubs tipped with sucker meat. With the water warming quickly, mature fish are moving off the shallower humps to deeper drop-offs.

Fishing for rainbows and kokanee will be slow for the season. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has not stocked since 2019 in an effort to rid the lake of gill lice. Northerns are slow, but they can be found in shallow water sunning. Slow moving suspending or floating jerk baits may entice a strike.

Lake Granby: The water temp is 50-54 degrees and will be increasing quickly with the anticipated temperatures this week. Rainbow trout fishing is excellent in the inlets and moving water with a small piece of worm drifted in the current; pink and silver spinners also have been working well.

Brown trout are condition dependent but can still be a great bite on crankbaits if it gets windy or in those low light periods of the day along rocky shorelines.

Lake trout have started to move deeper, but the bite remains very good. Tube jigs have been the most consistent in 30-50 feet of water. The color of the tube they want seems to change by the day. We are finding some groups of fish that don’t seem to want to bite, but if you keep moving, you will find an active group.

