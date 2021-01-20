Grand County fishing report: Watch out for pressure ridges on Lake Granby

The bite on Lake Granby has slowed from earlier in the season. However, lake trout are still being caught at depths of about 50-70 feet.

Lake Granby: It was another very busy weekend on the ice. The overall thickness of the ice has increased. There have been a few large pressure ridges that have formed and are constantly moving, creating very dangerous ice conditions around them.

There were also reports of a snowmobile that went in this weekend, so use extreme caution when traveling about the ice.

Fishing this week slowed from the earlier season. Lake trout were found in 50-70 feet of water using small tubes, Clam Jointed Pinhead Mino or Tikka Mino tipped with sucker meat, moving often to find the active fish.

Rainbows and browns are biting early and late in the day, especially if you look in water between 6-12 feet deep around the main lake points, islands and inlets.

Grand Lake: Fishing for rainbows and browns has been decent with most fish being caught on small jigs with Maki plastics tipped with wax worms. Rainbows and browns are cruising in 6-10 feet of water.

The lake trout bite has been slow to moderate with most fish coming out of 30-50 feet of water on small tubes and grubs tipped with sucker meat.

Williams Fork: There is minimal snow on the lake due to high winds recently, so some spots are slick. The most dependable bite has been in water deeper than 50 feet early in the morning.

Later in the day, fish have been biting, but downsizing drastically and slowing your presentation has been the ticket.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Sam Hochevar, Rhett Feltman and Dan Shannon contributed to this report. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.