Grand Nordic: Everyone wins in Ranch2Ranch Trek

Skiers take on the wind during the eighth annual Ranch2Ranch Trek, which took place over the weekend from Granby Ranch to Snow Mountain Ranch.

Courtesy Naveen Viswanath

We did it! Grand Nordic’s eighth annual Ranch2Ranch Trek was as safe as it could be.

Participants were limited to 25 spread out over a half hour with a max of 75 each day. Sending those people out into the wind and driving snow on Saturday seemed almost cruel, but those people were driven to ski that 12 km distance from Granby Ranch to Snow Mountain Ranch to prove to themselves that they could do it.

From the Granby Ranch base area, the trail was carefully chosen to vary between climbing on wide Alpine slopes, to beautiful meanders through the aspen woods rolling up and down and curving with the hillside, to well-groomed corduroy excellent for skating or classic technique. The groomers at Granby Ranch worked hard on Pirouette – before the new snow came, they actually pulled snow onto the trail with shovels and packed it in. That’s dedication!

The trail winds through the forest but the wind still created a bit of havoc blowing snow into our faces or making drifts across the trails. We had warmed up as we climbed the Alpine trails and then loved the flats where you can glide effortlessly. The downhills can be fast or controlled with a simple snowplow or half snowplow in the fresh snow.

Ah, the aid station at last. Smiling faces belonging to volunteers dressed to keep out the wind were encouraging. Stop for a few moments and feel your energy return.

Then we took off again before others arrive to take their break. The trail winds across the open meadow and the wind whips at the skiers. Thank goodness for the pink signs that lined the trail providing directions and warning of steep hills. Getting off the trail might put you into a snowbank or just in deeper untracked powder. The wind is doing its best to keep the skiers safe from COVID-19 transmission – nothing like being in the fresh air outdoors.

Skiers enjoy the Ranch2Ranch Trek over the weekend.

Courtesy Terri Rylander

Into the trees again, the wind slows. Beautiful glide down the tree-lined path. Out in the open again and out to the ridge, wind blowing in your face. Goggles feel really good right now. And so glad I put on that extra wind layer. Down the long hill, sliding back and forth like a bit of a telemark lets one leg relax while the other pushes against the snow to slow you down. Change up your technique and your muscles last a lot longer. Coming to the Fisher Creek sheltered valley – the wind all but stops and the grooming is great. Is that a moose or a deer in the willows?

Now the big hill up out of the valley. Nothing but herringbone, keep your head up. Or take off the skis and walk up. Then glide back down the other side to Tim’s Tunnel. Groomers had pushed snow into the tunnel the week before and it was filled with white with no ice in sight. They had scrounged the snow from the surrounding sagebrush fields. More dedication! Finally, on the other side of the tunnel is the second aid station.

The aid station workers huddle to keep warm behind a rectangular umbrella set ingeniously in the snow as a wind block. Another rest break and some refreshment before heading on toward the protection of the trees around the NSCD Riding Center. The skiers in front of us turned back to ski to their car parked at Granby Ranch. My car was at Snow Mountain Ranch so we kept on going in and out of the trees before crossing the meadow and heading up Adun and Just. The young trees offer some protection, but this was definitely the windiest section. The 360 view from the top of the ridge was astounding whether the sun is shining or not.

We headed down the other side skiing almost effortlessly with the curves in the trail but mainly heading down to the Pole Creek Valley where we turned and climbed slightly toward the Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center. Wow, the headwind was fierce but the sense of accomplishment when we finally reached the Nordic Center was such an incredible feeling! We made it and turned in our bibs at the timing shack to prove it.

Next day the sun came out for the Sunday skiers but the wind was even worse. We decided you could put up with a lot more of anything when it was sunny. Skiers smiled when they registered and answered their COVID-19 questions. They were challenging themselves for the distance and the intermediate terrain and all of them would win. It was another day that everyone finished.

They challenged themselves to support the Youth Nordic programs in Grand County and our kids were the winners. Every school and pre-school in East Grand has received ski equipment so our kids could grow up on Nordic skis or receive financial help to train at the level they wanted. Every one of those skiers at the Ranch2Ranch Saturday and Sunday helped that cause. We thank you one and all – the Grand Nordic Board, the staff at Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center and Granby Ranch, the dedicated groomers, and most of all our volunteers and skiers.