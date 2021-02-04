In the schools: East Grand’s top spellers ’intercede’ as needed to decipher the ’indecipherable’

Great happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

• Kindergarten artists at Granby Elementary School did an amazing job creating their own “Scream” pictures. They loved learning about how the volcano Krakatoa erupted and influenced Edvard Munch to paint “The Scream.”

• We invite you to tune into KFFR on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. to hear our very own MPHS student, Sam Ewert DJ the segment. We also invite everyone to keep an eye out for sports coverage in Sky-Hi from sophomore Ethan Boeckers, who will be working with Eli Pace to cover MPHS home games this winter. These two students are participating in our Homegrown Talent Initiative.

Ethan Boeckers, top left, takes notes and operates a live video feed during Tuesday’s wrestling dual featuring Middle Park and West Grand while Panther Kaden Akerman wins by a forfeit. Keep an eye out for Boeckers’ coverage of MPHS sports this winter season in the Sky-Hi News.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

• East Grand Middle School teacher Abbie Loberg is also a DJ on KFFR radio on Friday afternoons. She always reads the school happenings from the Sky-Hi News. Please tune in and listen.

• Third-grade students at Fraser Valley Elementary just finished a unit of abstract expressionism. Students reflected on the year 2020. We discussed the unique happenings, including the pandemic, in-person learning and distance learning, as well as the East Troublesome Fires and, of course, all the personal things that happened in between.

Students choose one “happening” from the year and identified how it made them feel. They were then asked to express that specific feeling in their artwork abstractly by only using line, shape, color, and texture. We looked at other abstract artists like Jackson Pollock and Clyfford Still. This project allowed space for students to express their feelings in their artwork and to remind them that the visual arts is always a safe and healthy place to do this.

After researching plastic, how it’s used and how it’s wasted, students in Mr. Hick’s class at Granby Middle School, including Riley Piller, Noelle Hammond, Addison Ludwig and Hannah Bauckman — started a campaign to conserve resources.

Courtesy EGSD

• Last quarter, a group of students in Mr. Hicks’ Middle School class researched plastic use and waste. They realized a large amount of plastic waste was coming from students using disposable cups and plastic bottles in school. The group organized donated bottles for students in need.

They estimate that their bottle drive saved about 800 pieces of disposable plastic between now and the end of the school year. Huge thanks to Two Pines Supply of Granby for the donation of bottles!

• East Grand Middle School held its school spelling bee on Wednesday. Zanna Berman took first place with the winning word of “indecipherable” and Trinity Chase took second place. Both students will represent EGMS at the District Spelling Bee on Feb. 18.

• Fraser Valley Elementary hosted their virtual spelling bee on Thursday, and what a competition it was. Third-grader Lena Mercier won the championship round with the word “intercede.” And Lexie Torres, a fifth-grader, will also be representing FVE at the district bee in two weeks. Congratulations to all of our spellers!

• We held our annual GES spelling bee on Thursday. It was a great and very different experience. We live-streamed it on a private YouTube channel so everyone could watch it safely from their own classrooms. The spellers did a fantastic job! Congratulations to A’Keemah Dixon! She won first place and Juan Boomer came in 2nd. They will proudly represent GES at the district Spelling Bee!

Congratulations to all of our spelling bee participants in East Grand. It takes courage to compete in this event and everyone did a great job!

• The full time Winter Park Ski Academy at MPHS program is in full swing. All disciplines are in competition season: alpine racing, freestyle, freeride, and big mountain. Congratulations to both Jackson Harvey and Asher Michel for being selected for the US Freestyle Selections event here at WP and a huge congrats to Jackson Harvey for his outstanding fifth place finish in that event. Good luck to all of these student athletes!

• The GES second annual Ski-a-Thon, sponsored by the PTA took place Wednesday and Thursday! The students skied laps for the opportunity to earn a Spirit Day and the chance to slime Miss Keller! Final results to come next week.