In the schools: Students’ joy highlights teacher appreciation week

Great Happenings this week in East Grand schools.

• This week was teacher appreciation week — a week where we celebrate and honor our teachers, administrators and staff for the incredible work they have done for our students and community the past nine months. A special thank you goes out to the parent advisory committees in each school that planned awesome events and great meals for the staff this week.

The partnership between our parents and our faculty contributes to a great culture and environment for our students. Thanks to everybody involved in making this week special for our EGSD family!

Granby Elementary students recently earned a crazy hair day for showing qualities of character in school.

Courtesy EGSD

• Granby Elementary students earned a school wide crazy hair day by showing kind, safe, and helpful behaviors. Students earned Bear slips when they exhibited these behaviors and filled up an entire bulletin board.

• Fifth-graders from Miss Bankert’s class at Granby Elementary are excited to announce that the EGSD District Health Committee has graciously contributed to their Playground Improvement Project through grant funds to make additional safety improvements!

The wonderful nursing staff of EGSD, who all share a role in the GES nurse’s office, shared their data-driven concerns of areas on the playground. This led to a shift in focus to improve some of our high-impact areas with playground mats to make falls a little softer.

Miss Bankert’s class met with a playground representative who walked through the playground to notice additional wear and tear concerns. Based on input from all involved, the class is happy to report two slides, a slide end-piece, ladder pieces, a tire swing, the wooden bridge, and the ground area under the monkey bars are all going to be replaced or improved. Thank you to all in the community who have supported this group of fifth-graders in their Arch-A-Thon fundraiser and with encouragement.

Be on the lookout for a GES Playground Work Day that will be organized once equipment is shipped!

• Fifth-graders at Fraser Valley Elementary put their financial literacy skills to work as they ran their own town at AmeriTowne after preparing for this experience for the past few months. Students applied for jobs and stayed in their cohort groups as they ran businesses, made business goals together, and successfully spent money in town using their checkbooks, debit cards, and cash.

Courtesy EGSD

• Granby Elementary first-graders and kindergarteners did an amazing job on making their paper masks this year. They were all super excited to take them home and show off their creativity!

• Middle Park High School’s outdoor survival skills class went to the YMCA pool and practiced water safety during the “Water Week.” They integrated swimming, wearing a lifejacket, how to get back in a kayak, and how to reach and throw to save their peers.

Thank you to YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch for supporting us during this class. They are looking for a fishing guide or outfitter who can help them with fishing during their “Animals Week.” Contact carrieann.mathis@egsd.org if you have any information.

• GES had kindergarten roundup on Wednesday with a large turnout of students and parents. This is what one of the parents said about the event: “My kindergartener sure was excited after last night! She was sad that she had to go to preschool today. She thought she would be going to kindergarten again. She wants to know when the next Kindergarten RoundUp will be. LOL!”

• There are only 15 days of school left. We have been open all year with only a few pivots to remote learning. There are many events planned for our students over the next couple of weeks, and we will be able to allow some parents and community to attend. Let’s continue to be safe and smart and finish the year in person.