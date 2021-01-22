In the schools: Students thankful for community’s help with cross-country skiing lessons

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools.

This image was captured by Middle Park High School junior Sam Hoyhtya for a project in which he was tasked with taking stunning and meaningful photographs of Grand County.

Courtesy EGSD

• Middle Park High School photography students are finishing out the semester with stunning and meaningful photos of Grand County, and the students produced some amazing shots, including a few by junior Sam Hoyhtya.

This is one of the photos of Grand County taken by Sam Hoyhtya, a junior Middle Park High School.

Courtesy EGSD

• At Fraser Valley Elementary, first-grade students are learning how to be a responsible leader and make the world a more loving place to be.

First-graders at Fraser Valley Elementary are learning how to be responsible leaders and make the world a more loving place to be.

Courtesy EGSD

• Many of us make goals for the new year. As 2021 began, the fourth and fifth-graders were tasked with choosing just one word to focus on throughout the year.

As community members, you can also reflect on these questions: What word would you choose? Why would you choose this focus word? How would you inspire others? What action plan would you take to meet and exceed your goal and share your focus word?





• At Fraser Valley Elementary, third and fourth grade students are beginning to learn piano in music class, while fifth-graders are either working on ukulele or composing and coding.

• The fifth-graders at Fraser Valley Elementary collaborated to create a class poem called, “We Are the Class of 2028.”





• Students at Granby Elementary started their three-week cross-country skiing unit in their physical education classes.

Thank you to Peter Butrimovich and the town of Granby for sculpting a cross-country ski course at Polhamus Park! Thank you, Mrs. Michalowski and the MPHS Crew, for helping teach K-2 students in the afternoons.

Also, thank you to Grand Nordic, Charlie and Diana Lynn Rau, and Nordic Rocks for additional ski gear to support our GES PE skiing program. And thank you Grand Woodworks for donating wood for building ski racks in the GES cross country ski shed.

We have so much to be thankful for. They say, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and once again this is so true!

Students at Granby Elementery are learning to cross-country ski thanks to help from a number of people and groups in the community.

Courtesy EGSD