Library Column: Get your crayons out for National Coloring Book Day
It’s National Coloring Book Day and a chance to use your creative muscle! Relax your brain. Reduce your anxiety. Improve your motor skills, focus, brain function and sleep. There are plenty of scientific articles to support how even a few minutes of creative activity can be beneficial to your health.
Grand County Library District is here to help you get your creative juices flowing.
Sign up for a library program like Bookbinding with Teresa Banman, Crochet Classes with Lois Reszetucha, or Messy Art for Teens, which will be held at Fraser Valley Library.
Use your library card to log into the district’s online crafting resource, Creativebug, where you can sign up for five-minute classes or 30-day courses. Try out a course on sewing, cooking, painting, doodling, how to market your art and everything in-between, including jewelry-making, knitting, and crafts for kids.
All five libraries in Grand also have sketch kits available for check-out. Each kit contains art supplies and a journal to encourage patrons to sketch a Grand County setting to share with others.
Of course, Grand County Library District also has a great collection of books, magazines and DVDs to check out. For more inspiration, stop by your local library or visit GCLD.org to browse our program schedule and online catalog.
In the meantime, please enjoy coloring this Grand County creature.
