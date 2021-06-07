Library Corner: GCLD to the rescue for (Forced) Family Fun Time

A weekly family event in the Gallagher household is (Forced) Family Fun Time. We all go. No one is allowed to say no, and usually, our arms are crossed. Sometimes, it’s in the outdoors: skiing, hiking, paddling. Occasionally, it’s a museum. Or, it could simply be a board game.

Ever since we’ve delved more into GCLD’s Library of Things collection, there has been a lot less arm crossing. We’ve explored our state parks with the Check Out the State Park Pass Backpack. None of us are ready for “American Idol,” as we learned with the karaoke machine.

Thanks to all the sports equipment and passes we can check out, we’ve also discovered why we are not on the Olympic volleyball, baseball, climbing teams, nor have been invited to Wimbledon. I’m sure my family loved the holiday mug koozies we knitted with the needles we checked out. And the “Minute to Win It” kit kept us laughing during the lockdown.

But now it is summer, and we’re ready to get outside with friends. So many excursions highlighting the Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program theme are happening through GCLD that “Forced Family Fun Fime” will now be “Happy GCLD Explorers.”

“Summer is made for exploring and spending time outdoors with family and friends,” shares Chris Newell, GCLD director of Public Services. “The GCLD Summer Reading Program offers exciting field trips for the whole family to help readers of all ages make real-life connections to the books they may be reading and to learn about some of the hidden gems in our community. Our goal is to provide kids with an opportunity to experience things through the senses and to make those valuable connections to books.”

Last year GCLD ventured with a small group led by ENW Volunteer Tom to Cataract Lake in the Eagles Nest Wilderness. Back by popular demand, this lovely two-mile hike is a great place to see butterflies, birds, and fish.

If you have some little ones who enjoy animals, there are multiple petting zoo jaunts taking place in June. Winding River Resort is opening up their petting zoo for GLCD program participants to visit, as well as the Linke Farm. After so long without touching anything in public, families are invited to pet the critters, including bunnies, piglets, goats, and calves.

Built for walking on rocky, steep terrain with a two-toed foot with a dog-like pad sensitive to the earth underneath and a nail that curves into the ground to grip, llamas are becoming more and more common as a pack animal on our Colorado trails. Join GCLD in July for a family hike with a llama this summer as these beasts of burden carry our lunches.

And, if you haven’t already visited the BLM ammonite site just west of Kremmling, this is a must-do trip for Grand County residents (visitors are welcome, too!). Many, many, many years ago, Colorado was at the bottom of an ancient ocean, and Fossil Ridge was believed to be a breeding ground for ancient sea creatures. Massive ammonite shells and other invertebrates litter the grass and bring oohs and ahhs from visitors.

Check the programs calendar at http://www.gcld.org to find out more about these and other upcoming field trips for Grand County. Registration is needed as space is limited and in case of a weather incident. We look forward to seeing you with your friends and family as you explore boundless opportunities.