Library Corner: More patron picks for some good summer reads

Looking for a great summer read? We’ve got you covered.

Welcome to another fabulous selection of titles recommended by patrons of Grand County Library District. Visit http://www.gcld.org to request or download these titles.

Max Frazier

“In the Woods“ by Tana French



• “In the Woods” by Tana French — “A fantastic murder mystery that makes us care passionately about the characters. It’s the first of five books that relate to each other, but don’t have to be read in order. French is a master of dialogue, so I recommend listening to this one as an audiobook in order to really appreciate the accents and the dialect. French moves characters through scenes with such skill that we, as readers, don’t realize we’re being manipulated.”

My Antonia” by Willa Cather



• “My Antonia” by Willa Cather. “Set in the late 1800s in Nebraska, this book follows a young man’s move from the East to pioneer country. We witness dugout shelters, struggling famers, harsh winters, and an amazing glimpse into pioneering experiences while following a young man making his way in the world after being orphaned. This novel is a classic that has endured for more than a century. Cather captures the universal human desire to see our own epic importance in the world, even as we live ordinary lives. I can’t even begin to explain what is so captivating about this story. You will have to read if for yourself!”

Peter Roehrs

“Rules of Prey” by Lucas Davenport



• The Lucas Davenport series and the Virgil Flowers series by John Sandford. “Davenport is a city cop in Minneapolis, and his career takes him to great heights in the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). He has a knack for solving high profile and complex crimes. Virgil Flowers is an employee of Davenport who lives and works for the BCA in rural Minnesota. Flowers doesn’t like to carry his gun, but likes to take his fishing boat wherever he can!”

• The Jack Reacher series by Lee Child. “After spending his whole life moving from one military base to another and retiring as a Military Police Officer, Reacher sets off wandering the United States to learn of the country he has barely lived in. However, trouble seems to follow him wherever he goes, but he is always on the right side of the law and gets the job done.”

Janet Hickox

“No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality” by Michael J. Fox



• “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality” by Michael J. Fox. Fox is down-to-earth about his life with Parkinson’s Disease and he offers an interesting perspective on life, family, and friends, as he enters his sixth decade with the disease. This book is particularly interesting for those of us who are aging, since he discusses how he has chosen to deal with the limitations that affect us all.”

“The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly



• “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly. “If you are a Connelly fan, this is the latest of his ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ series. It even takes place at the beginning of the pandemic in Los Angeles. It’s a typical Connelly read: entertaining, fast-paced, great characters, and a good twist at the end.”