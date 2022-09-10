Library Corner: September is Library Card Sign-up Month

Let your imagination sing with Grand County Library District during the month of September.

American Library Association/Courtesy Photo

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.

At Grand County Library District, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including Launchpads emphasizing math, science, literacy and even SAT prep, STEAM kits to check out, and a variety of decodables, primers, and graphic novels.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” says Polly Gallagher, executive director. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as Storytime, Explorers, Ready! Kits, afterschool clubs and Makerspace events.”

During September, Grand County Library District will host Library Card Sign-Up activities. View our Program Calendar for a variety of events happening.

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter and philanthropist, Idina Menzel (“Frozen,” “Wicked”) and her sister, author and educator, Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want us to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming.

Grand County Library District, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit GCLD.org .

Let your imagination sing with Grand County Library District!