School News from West Grand superintendent Liz Bauer

The West Grand School District has had a full and fun beginning of the school year. Here are some of the highlights, successes and great things our students and staff are doing.

Profile of a Learner — the making of a knowledgable Mustang

Each month, we are focusing and highlighting one of the characteristics of our Profile of a Learner and this month is “knowledgeable.” A knowledgeable Mustang can: learn and transfer knowledge and skills, connect prior knowledge to new learning, explain and defend understanding, communicate knowledge respectfully, and respectfully defend knowledge.

Celebrating National Spanish Heritage Month

We’re celebrating National Spanish Heritage Month at both buildings from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. At the high school, there’s a display case with blurbs and photos celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. At both buildings, through the announcements, West Grand has been learning a Spanish word of the day every day during the celebration. Also, some of our very own students have been highlighted on Instagram as we celebrate their heritage!

High school to career

College and career development is in full swing, providing our students with various opportunities to explore and plan for life after high school. Opportunities have included:

A college and career family night to introduce our Homegrown Talent Initiative, counseling, Grand County Higher Education, and College and Career Team as well as highlighting the multiple pathways available for students

Attending Western Slope college fair

Hosting the College Council on High School Relations College Fair,

A FAFSA completion night

West Grand High School student interns are learning about electrical, nursing, veterinary medicine, physical therapy and aviation careers. Thank you to Grand Power, Middle Park Health, Dr. Brooks, local pilots, the local EAA chapter 1267 and Grand County airports for their participation.

Student Activities

West Grand High School students are embracing ownership and becoming leaders for their school and community. Several opportunities of this ownership include: student-led virtual announcements each day, taking over the social media accounts to connect with our students,

and developing a weekly “Keepin’ it Reels” video highlights for our district media Youtube account.

Our fifth grade students have been busy

Mrs. Pedersen, with Grand County Library District, came into the classrooms to show our students all the great online reading resources through the library and to encourage students to get a library card. Students are decorating gift bags for nurses in the county. They were excited to board the bus for a field trip to the Rocky Mountain National Park to learn about geographic information system mapping and ecosystems.

Cheers for peewee groups

Even though our peewee groups are not technically a school-sponsored event, we love to highlight their successes as well. This fall, Kremmling Youth Sports offered a soccer program for students in grades K-5. They just finished up their season and they had great turnout with students and parent/coach support!

The peewee Stallion football teams are getting close to the end of their season. The fifth grade squad is still in the hunt for the championship needing a win this weekend to keep their hopes alive. The third grade team remains dominant, and has secured a spot in the championships. With a win this weekend, they can secure the home field for the championship game Oct. 22.