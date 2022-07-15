Small space, big impact

The Grand County Library, seen here in an April 1958 edition of the Sky-Hi News, was once housed in the former log building Grand County Courthouse. This building has since been relocated to the Grand County Pioneer Village Museum.

Grand County Library District library lore puts the establishment of Hot Sulphur Springs Library in 1932 by the Hot Sulphur Springs Women’s Club. Books came from the Denver Public Library, president of the Colorado Federation of Women’s Clubs, and local residents. In 1938 the Grand County Library was formed from the Hot Sulphur Springs Women’s Club, with commissioners dedicating funds for its operation. Alice Kuhner served as the first county librarian.



Now housed in a building at 150 Moffat Ave. in Hot Sulphur Springs, visitors are greeted by a small staff under the direction of branch manager Emily Pedersen. These helpful librarians might be found in the stacks returning materials for a lucky patron to check out, back in the green courtyard behind the building offering a children’s program as weather allows, or sitting down on the floor engaging with a child using a STEAM kit or interactive sensory toy.

While the building may be small, it packs a wallop of resources to check out, including guitars, basketballs, state park passes and iPads. The library is frequented by all ages and is a resource for families opting to homeschool.

Public computers are used; printing, faxing and scanning are available.

“The Hot Sulphur Springs Library has an amazing group of passionate, devoted, active, and informed patrons that value the diversity of the library’s resources and utilize it in multiple different ways. It can be a bustling hub of activity during programs and after school or a quiet place of research, STEM play, and reading during homeschool family visits or a meeting spot where friends of all ages enjoy catching up with each other. The Hot Sulphur Springs Library is small, but mighty — the epitome of a rural library!” says Pedersen.



The library supports the local book club by reserving multiple copies of the monthly book selection. A weekly after-school club fills the library Wednesday evenings. Storytime is an opportunity for families with young children to connect with literature and each other. Every month a family movie night takes place. Craft nights for teens or adults as well as the Arm Chair Travelers series are frequent evening programs. The first graduate of the Grand County Library District Career Online High School found out about the program through the Hot Sulphur Springs Library.



With a current average of 500 visitors a month to this three-day-a-week operation, the Hot Sulphur Springs Library provides boundless opportunities to its patrons.

Grand County Library District Board of Trustees hosts it July meeting in the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Please join us at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, for a tour of the library as well as sharing the community needs and goals.