Constitution Week put on a great lineup of events

From Linda Spaet’s letter about Constitution Week in Grand Lake, one must gather the idea that she considers “conservative” to be a swear word. Contrary to popular belief in some circles, we conservatives are entitled to our opinion, just as she is.

Her attempt to berate speaker John Eastman over an article he had written is entirely normal for the so called “woke” tribe — at first glance of something they may not agree with, pile on and attempt to slander, or cancel. I wonder if she really did read the article, or just got the high points and then went off.

I would remind her that neither she nor myself is qualified to argue with Mr. Eastman, and I would remind her that he “proposed the question” more from a legal point. As Newsweek noted, “this essay was an attempt to examine a legal argument about the difference between ‘natural born’ and ‘naturalized,’ the latter being ineligible to hold the office of president.”

He did not say she was ineligible. The “woke” just assumed that part. As a longtime traveler who goes to Grand Lake for Constitution Week each year, I enjoyed Mr. Eastman immensely. He gave a very well received talk that was enjoyed by all.

A novel idea might have been for Ms. Spaet to suffer that long trip to Grand Lake, confront Mr. Eastman and actually get her information from him. The day was a beautiful day for sitting around and listening to the speaker as well as other entertainment. The Grand Lake committee did a fine job, and I look forward to next year for the 10th annual.

— John Williams, Craig