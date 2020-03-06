Letter: County, town grants will help buy Search and Rescue an ATV with tracks

Grand County Search and Rescue would like to thank the Board of County Commissioners and the Town of Winter Park for their recent generous grants. These grants will be used toward the purchase of an ATV with tracks. A tracked vehicle is used during our “shoulder” seasons in Grand County, when the snow is receding and trails are muddy. Often, lower elevations are muddy, but the same trail can have snow cover a short distance from the trailhead.

GCSAR appreciates these grants to purchase this vehicle. To support GCSAR, please visit us on Facebook or the GCSAR website, http://www.grandcountysar.com.

— Victoria Rinn, Tabernash