Williams Fork lake trout on a rainy day.

Fishing with Bernie/Courtesy photo

Grand Lake

Boat ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fishing remains good for all species. Brown trout and rainbows are most active early and late in the day. Kastmaster and Little Cleo spoons worked along the shorelines, as well as pink and silver Blue Fox spinners. Lake trout are being in caught in 35-65 feet of water. Jig with small dark colored or glowing grub tipped with sucker has been the best producing bait.

Williams Fork

Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Water capacity is at 96%, a tad over 2 feet low. With all the rain and snow melt in flow is at 733 cubic feet per second, out flow is 229 cfs. Morning surface temp is 56 degrees Fahrenheit warming to 59 degrees by mid-day. Visibility has improved to about 8 feet.

Since the river is so high there still plenty of floating and partially submerged debris on the lake, so keep an eye out for that. The lake trout bite is very good early in the morning tapering off around 8-8:30 a.m. then picking back up again about 4:30 p.m.

Look for all age groups in 50-60 feet of water. Early morning they’ll bite most any plastics, tubes and twister tail type grubs tipped with sucker meat, which is working best for us. When the bite drops off down size your jig and add scent. I haven’t fished pike, but I’ve seen boats fishing for them. Ramp talk is that very few are hooking up. Please practice catch and release on all northern pike.

Rainbow and Kokanee salmon fishing is slow due to low population, but folks bottom fishing from the shore with bait are catching plenty of crawdads.

Lake Granby

Lake is 100% full and the water temperature is in the low 60s throughout the day. Sunset Boat Launch is open seven days a week 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. while Stillwater Boat Launch is open Friday-Sunday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fishing has been good for rainbow trout in the multiple creek inlet areas around the lake, as well as along the dam faces.

Slip bobber with tungsten jig as well bright, flashy spoons and spinners have been producing bites. Brown trout action has been best in the windy evenings along rocky shorelines. An erratically retrieved crankbait or tube jig has been the go-to bait.

Lake trout are being caught in 40-65 feet. Three to 6-inch tube jigs have been best bait, and have an assortment of colors on hand as it seems to change by the day which works best. Stay mobile to locate the actively feeding fish, look for the more eager to bite fish in the less pressured areas of lake.

The Fishing with Bernie team has been guiding in Grand County for over 25 years. For more info please check out FishingWithBernie.com , Facebook.com/FishingWithBernie/ or our Instagram pages @Fishing_With_Bernie and @FishingWithAltitude .