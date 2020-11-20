Fitness Trail: 10 strategies to get fit for 2021

Jackie Wright



We are just around the corner from the New Year (which we are all eagerly waiting for this year!) and it is time to sit down and plan your get fit strategies for 2021.

These are not resolutions because we know that, in general, resolutions do not work for the long haul. Strategies are plans which take into consideration our lifestyles, stressors (particularly in 2020), family, friends and how we would like to feel for the rest of our lives. Then application is how we make those strategies work.

So, prepare to record each of these 10 strategies and tailor it to your life, then get out there and apply, apply, apply! As always, prior to beginning any exercise program, please consult your physician.

10 Strategies

1. Set those goals. This is a given if you intend to succeed at anything valuable in life and fitness is certainly one of those “things”. The more specific, measureable, attainable, realistic and timely you can be when writing down your goals, the more likely you will succeed.

2. Keep an exercise and food journal. Why do we keep concentrating on goal setting and journaling–because both work. Make it easy to record and in a format that works for you.

3. Supplemental plans. Always have several supplemental fitness plans addressing all situations in your life (wow—did we need that strategy this year!). Everything from 15-minute workouts to 60-minute plans, travel plans and sport-specific plans so you are prepared for whatever life throws at you.

4. Hire the best trainers in the business to train you. This means they have the credentials including a university degree in a health/fitness related discipline, years of full-time training experience, certifications in all relevant fields which are applicable to your needs and choose a trainer that will be a good fit for you in terms of personality, loyalty and focus.

5. Perform some bona fide due diligence. Investigate the best quality group fitness programs for you and your fitness goals (those are limited right now but prepare for the future).

6. Incorporate high intensity interval training (i.e. H.I.I.T.) into your program two/three days/week. Better yet, have your trainer develop the HIIT programs as well as your supplemental plans.

7. Home fitness – those that have been fortunate enough to workout at their fitness facilities during 2020 still have needed to create a supplemental in-home program. This is a full-blown, comprehensive program for your home which addresses your spacial and equipment needs. *Have your trainer design these for you. **Virtual training is excellent too!

8. Move every day no matter what. Unless you are seriously ill or injured, you need to move daily. And, this means in addition to your daily round.

9. Remember the 90/10 Rule. This rule states that your weight management is 90 percent about what and how much you put in your mouth and 10 percent about your regularly performed exercise program. Understand that does not mean that exercise is less important — it is a critical component of weight management. However, most of us cannot exercise enough to undo a bad dietary regimen.

10. Give one percent more. There is almost always a little piece of energy that you have not utilized in your workout. This coming year give that one percent more. It has a systemic effect on your entire life and the success and happiness that is possible.

Jackie Wright is the owner/manager Mountain Life Fitness in Granby. She may be reached at her website at http://www.mtnlifefitness.com and her email at jackie@mtnlifefitness.com