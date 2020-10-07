Fitness Trail: An excellent TRX suspension system lower body/spinal stretching program

Jackie Wright



The stretching and flexibility segment of your exercise program is an integral component in the journey to a healthy and fit body.

Add the TRX for variety and results! Prior to all stretches, perform a 5-10 minute general body warm-up and before each stretch set the body up with the head/neck in neutral, the shoulders rotated back/down, rib cage lifted, navel pulled toward the spine, pelvic floor pulled up/in, knees relaxed and inhale as you enter the stretch; exhale as you leave the stretch and breathe rhythmically throughout. Prior to beginning any exercise program, please consult your physician.

TRX Spinal Stretch

-Begin standing facing the TRX anchor point, holding the handles, extend your arms forward

-Hinge at your hip joint and lower the body toward the floor pointing the tailbone to the wall behind you as though you were performing a squat

-Weight in the heels, you should be able to wiggle your toes throughout

-Spine is straight from the top of the head to the tailbone

-Arms are straight throughout

-Hold this position for 15-30 seconds to a point of tightness, never pain

-You should feel this stretch from thoracic/lumbar spine including sides of the torso and the gluteus maximus

#4 TRX Stretch (for hip abductors)

-Begin standing facing the TRX anchor point, holding the handles, extend your arms forward

-Cross the right foot above the left knee forming the #4

-Place all of the body weight into the left heel and hinge from hip joint lower the body toward the floor and point the tailbone to the wall behind you

-Rather than letting the spine lower toward the floor as you do in the lower back stretch above, in this stretch, keep the torso lifted with the spine lengthening

-Arms are extended throughout

-Hold this position for 15-30 seconds to a point of tightness, never pain

-You should feel this stretch in the outer, upper hip of the crossed leg as well as the center of the gluteus maximus; then switch to the other side

Hamstring TRX Stretch

-Begin standing facing the TRX anchor point, holding the handles, extend your arms forward

-Body is erect

-Feet are shoulder distance apart to start

-Hinge from the hips flexing the left knee and pointing the tailbone to the wall behind you, weight in the left heel

-Keep the right leg extended with a relaxed knee and bring the toes toward the right shin

-Let your body sink toward the floor feeling this stretch in the right glutes/hamstrings/calf/Achilles tendon

-Hold this position for 15-30 seconds to a point of tightness, never pain and then switch to the opposite side

Hip Flexors/Quadriceps TRX Stretch

-Being standing, facing 90 degrees from the TRX anchor point, holding both handles in the interior hand

-Interior arm is extended and you are positioned far enough away from the anchor point to ensure the straps stay taut

-The interior leg is relaxed at the knee joint, then take your outside hand and hold on to your outside foot/pant leg or shoe/sock

-Bringing the heel toward the buttock, kneecap facing the floor and thighs are parallel to one another

-Hold for 15-30 seconds to a point of tightness, never pain, and then switch to the opposite side

-You will feel this stretch in the front of the hip and thigh

Jackie Wright is the owner/manager of Mountain Life Fitness, LLC located in Granby, Colorado. She may be reached at her website at http://www.mtnlifefitness.com and her email at jackie@mtnlifefitness.com