From the editor: Plenty of thanks to give this year

One of the perils of being in news is that it doesn’t lend oneself towards taking time to reflect — news is typically about what’s “new,” and it can be difficult to pause and look back at what’s come before us.

For me, having a day focused on giving thanks, even when I’m working on getting the next paper out, is a joy and blessing.

Right now while I type this column out, I have the Lions-Bills game on in the background while my wife and oldest daughter decorate the tree — our 8-month-old is in her bouncer providing color commentary on the proceedings.

In so many ways, this past year has been one of a return to normalcy, or at least as close to what I’ve ever been able to call normal. I’ve settled into a new house, welcomed a new soul into the world, grown my garden, cooked and even gotten a nap in once or twice.

I’ve also been given the occasional chance to stop and drink in my surroundings — from the majestic Rocky Mountains to my oldest child “reading” a book to her baby sister.

More than anything this year, I’m thankful for these moments of reflection. I’m also grateful to have some time to serve the community in Grand, and work with our capable local reporters.

They also took a moment to share what they are thankful for:

Kyle McCabe

My girlfriend and I moved to Grand County from California after graduating college. It has taken a lot to adjust to our new lives, but I am thankful for her support and the kindness of this community. Everywhere I have gone, everyone I have met has been incredibly welcoming. We both have family in Colorado, so we are also thankful to live close to them and have the ability to visit often. And of course, we’re thankful to live in a beautiful place with ski slopes just down the road.

Meg Soyars

This was, without hyperbole, the best year of my life. This year, I got to marry my soulmate, Billy Van Hauen. Since we first met in 2019, Billy gives me something to feel thankful for every day. Sometimes it’s as simple as sitting next to the fire together in the evening, talking or just enjoying the crackling flames. Other times, it’s a breathtaking adventure, like our trip to Alaska last year.

This year I’m most thankful for our wedding day. Billy and I tied the knot on Sept. 3. Although many people warned me there were always hiccups and drama on wedding days, ours went so smoothly it felt like a dream.

Our honeymoon gave us time to reflect on how fortunate we were to travel to epic places in Colorado, almost in our backyard. The year isn’t over yet, and we have another trip in store to visit family over Christmas. I will also always be thankful of my parents and brother, who are always here for me, even though they live in Texas.