Grand Nordic Corner: Nordic racing is back in Grand County

Nordic racing has returned to Grand County for 2023 and now is your chance to participate regardless of age, gender or ability! Grand Nordic, Colorado Nordic Master and Winter Park Competition Center are partnering for a new six-race series featuring three great places — Snow Mountain Ranch, Devils Thumb Ranch and Grand Lake Nordic Center. Starting Jan. 7, 2023, the six races — three classic and three skate — will each offer two distances (a long and short course) plus a free family tour for anyone. The series will start with two shorter races of 15K and 7.5L, progress to two intermediate distances of 30K and 15K, and end with two long distances of 25K and 50K as the season winds up in March.

Can’t make all the dates? Points from your four top finishes (of same short or long distances) count toward your overall series score, but register for the whole series anyway, as you get a discount — it’s almost like getting a race for free! Proceeds from the race series benefit the Grand Nordic Ski Club Scholarship fund so your investment goes to our future skiers. You can sign up anytime but the series price will not be prorated, cannot be transferred and your four top finishes are still counted.

Families always think about expenses and this series is designed for them. The junior series is for 18 and under. Priced at just $60 for the whole series, racers 18 and under can compete in either the long course or short course option. Younger racers can do the 3K and compete against their peers in the 7 and under, 8-10, and 11-13 age groups. That makes family racing affordable again!

Most race sites will also have available a free untimed family tour for anyone to try, with mom or dad able to ski along to cheer them home.

Learn more and register for the series at SkiGrandNordic.org . If you decide not to do the series but only want to enter one or two races, click on the individual buttons to go directly to race registration for that specific race. For questions contact Greg Finnoff at greg_finnoff@yahoo.com .

Free Nordic lesson at Snow Mountain Ranch

The first of two free lessons for Nordic skiing was Sunday, Dec. 11, at Snow Mountain Ranch with morning and afternoon classes available in both classic, skate and kids for beginner, intermediate and advanced skiers. Instructors from Grand Nordic, Colorado Nordic Masters and Winter Park Competition Center combined to give all participants a well-rounded lesson experience from our most experienced instructors. On a beautiful bluebird day, the lessons went like clockwork with Grand Nordic members also receiving free trail passes and free rental equipment. Much to their delight, some kids even got dog rides!

Next free lesson is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8, at Snow Mountain Ranch. Sign up at either GrandNordic.org or SkiGrandNordic.org .

Free Friday kids program

The Kids Nordic Ski Program by Grand Nordic offers ski instruction for beginners and more accomplished skiers ages 5-10, skiing games, winter nature activities, and ends with a Nordic Ski Festival and prizes for all.

The program is offered starting Jan. 20, and ends Feb. 24, 2023, with free equipment and trail passes provided for all kids. The program will not run during Ski for Light week Feb. 3. Classic, skate, and never-ever lessons are available. Registration is required. Go to GrandNordic.org and click on the youth programs tab, or call Grand Nordic at 970-887-0547. Parents are encouraged to help and will receive trail pass and equipment for the duration of the lesson if they are helping.