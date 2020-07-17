Heidi McNinch has served us well

Because of all the virus precautions and closures, our community might not have noticed the recent retirement of one of our library staff super stars, Heidi McNinch.

She will still be around enjoying our Grand outdoors, but this is a special “shout out” for her years of friendly library services to all ages, especially our little ones. Also, as a very big user of library services, I would like to personally thank the Granby library staff for their extra efforts to just try to “make it work” during these difficult days for our community.

— Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Granby