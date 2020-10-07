Keep Constitution Week focused on education
Reading about what the keynote speaker said this year, it seems as though Constitution week has devolved into a purely political event and not an educational event.
Perhaps next year, after this election, the event can return to a discussion of what our Constitution actually says and what the interpretations by the Supreme Court actually have been. Hope so.
— Mike Montgomery, Grand Lake
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User