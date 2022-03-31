Letter: No road through Fraser’s WWII POW camp
In reference to the Sky Hi News article from March 16, 2022, ‘Grand County’s Fraser Valley Parkway inches closer to reality’, I would like to express an opinion. Grand County has been my home for most of my adult life. I married a man whose mother and grandmother were born in Fraser. I have fond memories of my former mother-in-law sharing stories with me and my daughters of how, during WWII, she would watch the POWs led by Morris Long march down the road to their project for the day. There were not a lot of POW camps in this state, and Fraser should be proud of this history. The Fraser Valley Parkway (county road 522) is set to run right through the middle of the POW campsite. The site is eligible to be on the National Register of Historic places. The present owners of the site and their neighbors along the proposed parkway have said they are not interested in putting the site in this register, however. So, save Grandma Millers campground, but the WWII POW camp will not even have archeological oversight as the road is constructed through it.
– Pat Welch, Granby
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.