Letter: 6A is a zero imagination attempt to placate the masses

While the proponents of 6A have the best of intentions, the simple fact of the matter is they are hoping the result will improve local workforce housing. There’s no question housing needs solved. But while the yes votes say “we have to do something,” they fail to understand “we have to do something smart,” is the no vote.

We have zero evidence the municipal and county governments have the capacity to improve the situation aside from, perhaps, subsidizing tap fees for deed-restricted housing. If you’re going to use public money, do it in a way that makes sense. Creating another board in the county to muck around with suggestions using taxpayers makes zero sense.

Go to a board meeting. As a member of the fair board and candidate for Granby trustee, I have no shame in telling you there’s few human experiences more dry than a board meeting. You will rarely find an absence of unnecessary theatrics and drama.

This is not unique to Grand County or Granby. It’s human nature. However, 6A is a zero-imagination attempt to placate the masses and there’s no evidence it will solve problems. If the county wants a massive relief on the housing situation, they should be looking for a plot big enough for roughly 500 all-season RV hookups which they could develop then sell to a local co-op at cost. Government housing sucks everywhere it’s found.

I have all the respect in the world for Ed Raegner. He’s an optimist when it comes to government performance, I tend to look at historical trends. The county and municipal governments do not have a sound track record of holding developers to contracts. Until that changes, it just gets worse.

No on 6A.

Seth Stern, Granby