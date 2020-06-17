Letter: A big thank you to our local law enforcement

An open letter to all the law enforcement officers and agencies entrusted to protect and serve the residents of Grand County: Thank You!

I am writing today to let all of you past and present know that at least one individual appreciates, respects and needs you all to continue to provide safety and security for me and my family. My wife and I moved to Grand County 30 years ago, purchased a residence, started multiple businesses, purchased additional property and have raised four children, all while entrusting our security, first to the sheriff’s office and then to our local police department, without hesitation.

We have had to rely on the professionalism, leadership and trustworthiness of various officers over the course of these past 30 years. We have never been disappointed or enraged with your individual actions. I believe my family and I do not expect or demand perfection from each of you but rather excellence, similar to the expectations we have of each other. My children were raised to respect our community leaders and build relationships with them, not fear their actions. They also understand right from wrong and the importance of law and order in a civilized society. All law enforcement officers have the most difficult job of providing structure to our society. As we know, our elected officials in Congress make the laws and our judges in the judicial system interpret the laws but it is the men and women in the field everyday who have to enforce the laws, that is the most difficult aspect. You are asked to do so in some of the most stressful situations, sometimes faced with the violent actions of others and constantly under the scrutiny of the public and our elected officials, all while wanting to return home to your respective families at the end of your shift. Again, thank you!

I have found most officers to be passionate, well trained and dedicated to upholding the law. There were many times when we took our laid back lifestyle in Grand County for granted but when we needed your help we never hesitated to ask. I think about all the volunteer hours you put in at the local elementary school helping the kids with the D.A.R.E program, the holiday gifts collections for underprivileged families and numerous other community service projects. We are grateful for the privilege to live in Grand County and lucky to have all of you to protect and serve us. Thank you!

— The Lahrman Family (Jimmy, Jeannine, Victoria, Morgan, James and Taylor)