Letter: a message to Grand County’s visitors — and our locals

The message board at The Roadhouse on Route 34 says it best: “Respect Our Community.” They are opening in June, and one hopes that all will heed this thoughtful message.

Yet minutes after driving by this sign, I went to the market in Grand Lake and in the short span of buying a newspaper, I encountered three men, none of whom were wearing masks. One friendly guy was in a close conversation with the clerk; she was wearing a mask, he was not.

I’ve seen this at City Market, too: Employees who are required to wear masks for their eight-hour shifts and shoppers who evidently think they are too cool, too tough, too macho to protect these workers and other shoppers.

Our county is exploding with visitors. Summer is here. We’ve always loved it. But now we simply ask for respect. Respect for the law, the common sense of social distancing and masks. And most importantly respect and care for the people who are serving us.

— Linda H. Spaet, Granby