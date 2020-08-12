Letter: A thank you and a reminder to vote this fall

We write to thank the workers in Grand County — the store clerks, service workers, janitors and office workers — who keep on keeping on, wearing masks, sitting and standing in indoor spaces without high tech ventilation systems. And the EMT workers and police who go into unknown situations as well, not knowing what kinds of situations they will face.

You are helping all of us continue our more-or-less normal lives in these not-so-normal times. Thank you for your patience with impatience and your pragmatic understanding of what it takes to get us through.

We all must remember that we ARE the nation, and we need to keep it going. Our elected officials work for us. Remember to register to vote, at https://govotecolorado.com, choose the candidates who most closely match your ideals.

Vote your conscience when you get your ballot in the mail soon after Oct. 9. All politics is local, so vote the whole ballot, not just the top.

— Susan Newcomer, chair of Grand County Democratic Party https://grandcountydems.org