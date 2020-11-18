Letter: Accusations of voter fraud without evidence can only destroy our democracy

Much public awareness of the wisdom of renowned American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson derives from pithy quotes on tea bag tabs. Too long for such tabs is his wise observation, “In the history of mankind there is never an instance of solitary success.”

Donald Trump isn’t an exception in the history of mankind; his ability to denigrate America’s principles isn’t a solitary success. Citizens that embody the character he expresses enable him. Trump is abetted, whether by jelly-spine senators that disavow their oath to uphold the Constitution, or by common citizens that willfully ignore or willingly condone ceaseless racist, divisive, uncivilized, narcissistic, and tyrannical words and actions.

Excepting Hayes/Tilden in 1876, there is never doubt an orderly transfer of power follows an election that chooses a new president. 2016 chose Trump; power was appropriately transferred. 2020 chose Biden; Trump despotically denies and obstructs the due transfer of power.

Trump declares it “impossible” to lose a fair election. But in truth, anyone can lose a fair election. Fraud being intrinsic to losing is a false premise. Trump attempts to usurp the people’s right to decide elections with their vote, without real or meaningful evidence of voting fraud.

Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Maduro, Putin, Lukashenko, and Kim Jong-un were necessarily enabled. By definition, no American would knowingly and intentionally enable a tyrant to destroy our democracy. Show the fraud or trust the vote — the world is looking and listening for significant verifiable evidence — tyrannical declarations mustn’t be enough to destroy America’s democracy.

— Robert W Ramsey, Grand Lake