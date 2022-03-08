Letter: Angels among us

Monday, February 25, 2022, could have been the worst day of our life. By God’s grace, it wasn’t. Our son and granddaughter were skiing at Granby Ranch, when a glorious day turned very bad, quickly. Our six year old granddaughter, Ellie, accelerated away from her dad as conditions were becoming slick. Tragically, she hit a tree before he could react. She sustained a severe concussion and facial fractures. Her helmet saved her life. Within seconds, an off-duty fireman arrived to assist, followed by the Mountain Patrol, led by Bill Snyder. After triage, they transported Ellie to the Medical Facility to meet an ambulance from the Medical Center and Officer Ybarra, a Granby police officer, who took our son and followed the ambulance. They were met at the ER by Robert Good, Chief, EMS. He and Dr. Dill assessed Ellie’s injuries. They informed us and made preparatory recommendations for emergency transport to Children’s Hospital in Denver. We prayed during the chaos…our only way to help Ellie at this point…saying the Rosary, asking God to step into the examination room with the medical team to guide their actions and decisions. Seeing them treating Ellie was excruciating. Now, we are happy to say that Ellie is progressing nicely. She has undergone surgery to repair the facial fractures and is being monitored for any effects of the brain injury. Her road to recovery includes OT, PT and speech therapies. Throughout this horrible ordeal, we learned several things: 1) the professionals who patrol ski slopes, drive ambulances, serve in police and fire departments, and scramble around ERs, pulling miracles out of thin air, are Angles; 2) these Angels do what they do for the sole purpose of helping others…people they don’t know; and 3) they deserve our undying gratitude, a simple “thank you,” or a hug.

Stan Romes, Virginia