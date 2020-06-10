Letter: Arn Menconi will fight for the environment

When scientists speak, Arn Menconi listens. Arn has been on the front lines fighting for a Green New Deal and affordable housing. Arn is a two term Eagle County Commissioner who passed some of the counties most progressive legislation for early childcare, affordable housing, smart growth management, open space and more.

We need a candidate who won’t back down when the future of the next generation is at stake. As a father himself, Arn understands the importance of mitigating climate disaster and preserving the great recreational opportunities that our state offers for the generations to come.

Arn’s plan to implement a five year tax on residential properties worth more than 5 million will help fund critical services like firefighters and public schools. The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted our state’s economy and we will need bold proposals like this tax to make up for the upcoming shortfalls. Arn understands that a post pandemic world will be different and he’s willing to fight to make sure that the people of Grand County aren’t left behind as we respond to this crisis.

It is critical that we put our best candidate forward to defeat Bob Rankin, a climate change denier. The mountain towns of Colorado need fact based policy making, not fear based Republican talking points. This is why I will voting for Arn Menconi for state senate in SD8.

Support Local Journalism Donate



— Jorden Brosze, Granby