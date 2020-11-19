Letter: BOCC addresses East Troublesome Fire damage

From the Grand County Commissioners to the Grand Lake Area and Fire Victims:

We want to let everyone know that we are working to obtain all possible assistance for everyone impacted by the East Troublesome Fire. We have all been talking regularly to homeowners, associations and participating on zoom calls when asked. Please feel free to contact us individually, invite us to zoom calls, or email us as your commissioners collectively. Your thoughts and questions help us to make sure we are providing the information and responses that help you! PLEASE ASK!

To begin, Grand County has submitted all Damage Assessment data to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. This includes the best accuracy we have assembled as of November 11th for structures damages and commercial businesses. The numbers are below:

Structural/Other Damages:

While all damages are not yet known, the formal damage assessments are complete for structures within the fire area. Known damages to date include the following:

Total Damaged or Destroyed Structures – 589 Destroyed – 555 Damaged, major – 9 Damaged, minor – 34 Residential structures – 366 Outbuildings – 189



Please keep in mind that damages and impacts associated with Agricultural land and operations are ongoing.

In addition to Grand County, other eligible applicants have been communicating and submitted Infrastructure Damage Assessments directly to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. These impacted Utilities include, but are not limited to: Northern Water, Three Lakes Water and Sanitation District, Mountain Parks Electric and Xcel Energy.

Based upon these initial assessments, Grand County is requesting continued assistance and assessment regarding debris removal and management from the State of Colorado DHSEM and Division of Local Affairs (DOLA). This could include project management, overhead support, contracting, financial assistance and cost share. As of yet, this is a request and we are waiting to hear back.

Grand County is exploring with community partners options for financial support that will be necessary to allow all impacted properties to remove debris.

Lastly, we have been informed that Governor Polis fully intends to request a major disaster declaration from the President under the Stafford Act. We will continue to keep you informed of updates and changes as we receive them.

Together we ARE GRAND.

– Kris, Merrit and Rich