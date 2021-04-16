Letter: CDOT continues to fail with US 40 improvements

Under the newspaper’s recent bold headline, “Red Dirt Hill to see summer improvements,” if you read carefully, you will learn that “CDOT plans to add more signage, rumble strips and adjust paint markings on the road.”

Ain’t that wonderful! Over $7 million of improvements have been identified and we get signs, paint and rumble strips! Seems that finding funding is the problem. So the state expects the county to help out. Isn’t US Highway 40 a state road? Does the state help out with county roads costs?

The state seems to find funds to build and maintain bike paths and subsidize the money loosing light rail and bus operations down in Boulder and Denver. But they just can’t find the funds to fill US 40 pot holes from the ski area west to forever, or improve accident prone roads. What that stretch of US 40 needs is access and egress lanes — and all of US 40 beyond where the Front Range Democrats drive needs fixing.

The transportation taxes have increased yearly, but this is certainly a funding problem — as the money is spent where it will get Democrats the most votes.

— Frank Watts, Winter Park Highlands