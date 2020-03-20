Letter: City Market employees have been amazing during outbreak

While many businesses have understandably made decisions to limit coronavirus exposure, and allow their employees to work from home, it is time to recognize one sector of the workforce who cannot do that.

I am appreciative of the workers at City Market, and other grocery stores, who are first responders in their own right. They are exposed constantly, and are working very hard. They have not closed down, and we need their services every day. Thanks to them.

— Mary Pat Himes, Granby