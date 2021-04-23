Letter: Commissioners shouldn’t mix party politics with COVID decisions

It is puzzling that Grand County Commissioner Kris Manguso described our county as a “Republican” county given that there are more people registered as unaffiliated than as Republicans. She seems to believe that being a Republican protects one from COVID infection, and that since there are some other counties with no restrictions, it’s OK to drop all restrictions.

Of the examples she gave, Weld, Mesa and Elbert counties have seen infection rates increase in the last two weeks by 28%, 172% and 76%. Only El Paso county has had a decrease of 1%.

Cases in Grand county over the past two weeks have increased by 38%, though deaths have not increased in some time (source: NYT COVID Tracker). Debates on health issues such as COVID restrictions should be informed by data and an understanding of relative risk. Perhaps it is time for the commissioners to approve the formation of a board of public health to advise them on such issues, a board composed of people with medical and epidemiological experience and training.

— Susan Newcomer, Fraser