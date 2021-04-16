Letter: Community helps Habitat raise over $185,000

The Habitat for Humanity of Grand County Board of Directors wishes to acknowledge and thank all of the people who made our recent fundraising effort a phenomenal success.

We received donations from at least 65 members of our community and have raised over $185,000 in the process. We have been proud of what we have been able to accomplish in the past, but this kind of support from the community inspires and emboldens us to work even harder. We especially wish to acknowledge Bob and Kim Eck, and the Eck Family Foundation.

We also need to acknowledge the many local businesses that have provided aid to our organization. Their support allows us to accomplish so much more than would otherwise be possible. Some of the many businesses are: Granby Ace Hardware, City Market, Fraser Crane, Grand Lake Plumbing, Harms Excavating, US Bank, Church of the Eternal Hills, Maple Street Builders, KopyKat, and Power to the People.

It is heartwarming that even in difficult times, our community is willing to step up and provide support. These folks really do put the “Grand” in Grand County. Thank you everyone!

— Chuck Chladek, Habitat for Humanity of Grand County board president