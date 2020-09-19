Letter: Constitution Week should rethink lineup

Sept. 11 was a day that brought back haunting memories, horrific images and at the same time, thoughts of unity. I remember that in the aftermath of that day we seemed to be a country that stood together; George W. Bush was our President, whether we voted for him or not. Churches were filled as folks prayed together. We shed tears together.

But at the end of my day, having watched the 9/11 ceremonies on TV, I opened up the Sky-Hi News to the “Stay Updated” page. I learned that the Grand Lake Constitution organizers have invited John Eastman to be the keynote speaker. His is not a name familiar to me and probably not to most of you. He is a professor of conservative thought who wrote in Newsweek magazine, theorizing that Kamala Harris might not be eligible to run for vice president. He gave conspiracy theorists a new game to follow. All of this is rubbish.

I know many people in Grand Lake. I have friends there. I don’t know them as people who follow conspiracy theories or revel in trying to divide our country. I don’t know them as people who want the village of Grand Lake to be known as a place of intolerance, yet that is what Constitution Week is creating.

Whoever is funding this week of speakers and whoever invited Eastman should think differently next year. Donors, please before supporting Constitution Week, ask about the slate of speakers and ensure that the agenda is politically balanced. Better yet, ensure that the week be interesting and educational. Our towns, our county, our country is better than what the lineup offers this year.

— Linda Spaet, Granby